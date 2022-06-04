Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.39 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,185,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Zynga worth $84,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.