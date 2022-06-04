Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,442 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Markel worth $80,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,380.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,406.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

