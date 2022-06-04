Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ciena worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after purchasing an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

