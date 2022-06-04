Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $78.62 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $78,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.