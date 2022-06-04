Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 65,181 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of United Airlines worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,942,000 after buying an additional 147,163 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,335,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,506 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

