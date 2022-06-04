Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Albemarle worth $83,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $250.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

