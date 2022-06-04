Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Conagra Brands worth $83,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

