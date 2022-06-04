Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,267 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $80,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after acquiring an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

