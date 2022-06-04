Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Celanese worth $26,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

