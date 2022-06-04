Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Targa Resources worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

TRGP stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

