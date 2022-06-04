Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Nokia Oyj worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

