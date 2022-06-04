Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,592 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $25,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,139,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 528,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $95.97 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

