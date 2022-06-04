State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.36% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $250,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.