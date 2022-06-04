State Street Corp Grows Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $249,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

MSA opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.34 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

