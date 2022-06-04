Credit Suisse AG Has $27.28 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

