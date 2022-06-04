State Street Corp Increases Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.31% of SL Green Realty worth $255,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.