Credit Suisse AG Acquires 109,022 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 404,181 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,769.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

