Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,438,000 after buying an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $70.85 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

