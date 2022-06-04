Credit Suisse AG Sells 570,069 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 570,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.90% of Itron worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Itron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itron by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

