Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.41% of Change Healthcare worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

