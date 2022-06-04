HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,697 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 227,976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 565,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 146.32% and a net margin of 29.25%.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

