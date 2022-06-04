Analysts Anticipate HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to announce $101.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.85 million and the highest is $102.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year sales of $419.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HashiCorp.

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE HCP opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $102.95.

About HashiCorp (Get Rating)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

