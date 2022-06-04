$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.01 billion. APA posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.
APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.
Shares of APA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $50.46.
APA Company Profile (Get Rating)
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.