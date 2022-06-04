Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Sells $1,171,989.51 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DG opened at $226.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.