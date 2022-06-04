Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Jiayin Group stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

