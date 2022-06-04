Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MREO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

