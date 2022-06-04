Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.