Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.00 and a beta of 1.73. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Li Auto by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 138,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

