The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMFR. Compass Point dropped their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

SMFR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Sema4 has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Schadt purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 144.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sema4 by 83.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 518,620 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

