Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

