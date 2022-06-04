DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

NYSE DASH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DoorDash by 21.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

