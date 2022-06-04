Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sean Finn Sells 17,122 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,211,876.38.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$147.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$153.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.02. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$128.50 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$102.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

