PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.02 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.