Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 268.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 179,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 171,649 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 40,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,453.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $50,654.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,073.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $113,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

