Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $9,816,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $20,645,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

