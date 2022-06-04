BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

