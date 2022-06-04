Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lantheus by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

LNTH opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.