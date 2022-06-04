Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,423 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 209,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE:HHC opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Howard Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.