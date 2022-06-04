Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $7,700,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $4,569,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 167,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Oceaneering International Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.