Citigroup Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DADA opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DADA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

