Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,895 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,234.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $107.40 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

