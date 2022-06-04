Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

