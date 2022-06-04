Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.