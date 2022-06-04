6,932 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

