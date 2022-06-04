Citigroup Inc. Acquires 574,286 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 6,833.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VirnetX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after buying an additional 108,829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VirnetX by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

