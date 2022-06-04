Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 6,475 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 187,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 83,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 83,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LPG stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $725.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,940 shares of company stock worth $10,018,945 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

