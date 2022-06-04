Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,989 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $93.11 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

