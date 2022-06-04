Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

RDN stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

