Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 349,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,059 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTMI stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

