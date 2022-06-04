Citigroup Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

